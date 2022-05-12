Man dies of heart attack while burying murdered girlfriend's body

A 60-year-old man in South Carolina who is suspected of strangling his 65-year-old girlfriend tried to hide the gruesome crime by burying her in his backyard. But before he could finish the job he was found dead at the scene, according to NPR, having suffered a heart attack while filling in the grave.

Investigators were already searching for the woman, Patricia Ruth Dent, and had already been to her house once, where they picked up her wallet. But it wasn't until a neighbor noticed the man, Joseph McKinnon, lying lifeless in the backyard, that the investigators returned and discovered his body. They then took a closer look at the pit he had been filling in and discovered her body as well.

