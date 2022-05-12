Marjorie Taylor Greene calls women who accept food for their babies "illegal mothers"

Furious that babies are being fed at the border, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q–GA) labeled their parents as "illegal mothers" today at a press briefing (see video below). Apparently there are mothers (north of the border), and there are illegal mothers (south of the border).

She then clocked in for her side hustle as sage parenting consultant to offer feeding advice to "American mothers" (the legal kind).

"We cannot trust our government," said the government worker. "If you are an expecting mother, I strongly urge you to breastfeed your baby."