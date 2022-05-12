One million Covid deaths in US

The White House tallies 1m deaths from Covid in the United States. It's the world's highest reported total and does not include excess deaths not directly caused by Covid infection. Other countries are likely concealing larger death tolls, reports the World Health Organization.
On a per capita basis, CDC data shows that Mississippi has suffered about 418 deaths per 100,000 residents, followed by Arizona (414), Alabama (399) and West Virginia (384). The per capita death rate in these states far surpasses the average US national rate of about 300 per 100,000. Experts point to several reasons why certain states suffered disproportionately, including unequal access to healthcare.