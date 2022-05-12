Watch this video but get ready to hit pause at the 11-second mark, so the secret isn't revealed before you savor the apparent magic of a chessboard queen that appears only in a mirror reflection of a chessboard. What's more, the queen seems to move of its own volition. How is it done? Press play, and the secret is revealed. The way it's done is clever, but I was disappointed sorcery wasn't involved.
The Phantom Queen is an awesome optical illusion
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- optical illusions
A driver experienced this astonishingly weird and scary optical illusion in a tunnel
Watch the dashcam video below. This isn't Mario Kart, people, this is reality! (OK fine, it's just water on the side of the road. But still!) READ THE REST
This hollow mask illusion fools me every time
This Hollow Mask Illusion shows a mask of a face rotating in circles. Each time the mask turns from the outer face to the inner face, I only get a glimpse of the inside before my eyes trick me and the mask protrudes outwards again. No matter how hard I try, this optical illusion gets… READ THE REST
Check out this stunningly strange double optical illusion
Lenstore shares this wonderfully weird double optical illusion: Follow the light grey spot around the circle for 30 seconds to 1 minute, and you will notice the other spot will eventually turn green. If you stare at the cross in the middle for 30 seconds to 1 minute, the spots around the circle will disappear. The… READ THE REST
Avoid major A/C repair costs with this service.
Costly repairs vital to your home's function can surprise you, and being unprepared for them can be really difficult to come back from financially. So when 45% of homeowners underestimate the cost of home maintenance, it's worth looking at your own approach to maintenance, monitoring, and preparing to ensure that you're not vulnerable to an… READ THE REST
You can now gift yourself countless affordable massages
Take a moment and think about it. As you sit here, scrolling through your phone or working on your laptop, does your neck hurt? Are your shoulders tense? Do you have any general muscle pain? For many people, the answer is a resounding yes. Of course, the problem is that a massage to work out… READ THE REST
Live out some '80s nostalgia with this awesome game
Who isn't infatuated with a little bit of nostalgia? Everyone can appreciate something cultural from their childhood, or sometimes even from a time that they didn't live in. And there's certain things that we can see, like this, that transport us to a different time. But there are few things that can teleport us to a… READ THE REST