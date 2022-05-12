Unsurprisingly former employees disparage Colorado congressperson Lauren Boebert, expose lousy business practices

I believe that few folks will be surprised to hear US Congressperson from the State of Colorado Lauren Boebert has former employees who do not like her. Sounds like she and her husband, convicted sexual predator Jayson Beobert are bad employers.

Raw Story:

Former Shooters employees say that the high school drop-out turned Congresswoman frequently failed to pay her employees on time.

"Multiple employees say that they were paid in cash, either out of the register or from Boebert's husband's wallet, without any taxes deducted," according to the report. "While many workers were struggling to make ends meet, they say Boebert spent exorbitant sums on breast implants, private schooling for her sons, and a new Cadillac Escalade. They describe her as alternately absent, showing up only when news crews were at the restaurant.

"The second the restaurant blew up, her head blew up, and it became something entirely different," one former waitress says. "And I got to meet a new version of her that is a monster."