Watch brave Good Samaritans run into traffic to stop vehicle when driver passes out at the wheel

Last week in Boynton Beach, Florida, a woman collapsed at the wheel on a busy road in the middle of traffic. Brave passers-by sprang into action. Here's the story as the police tell it:

As her car slowly entered the intersection at Congress Avenue, her co-worker raced across the street waving her arms to get the attention of other motorists. Her co-worker was in another car and saw her slumped over the steering wheel. Several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving car. One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to smash the rear passenger's side window. Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger's side door. The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrives. We are sharing this video in hopes of learning the identities of all the strangers who came together to save this woman's life. They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued. We need your help to do this. If you or someone you know is in this video or helped in any way, please contact PIO Stephanie Slater at slaters@bbfl.us.