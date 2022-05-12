Take a trip down memory lane with the first iPod commercial from 2001. I recently found my old 2003 iPod and couldn't get over how heavy and thick it is compared to today's Apple gadgets. Although the first iPod was released two decades ago, this guy's groovy dance moves in the commercial will never get old.
Watch the first iPod Commercial from 2001
- apple
- ipod
- the 2000s
iPod, RIP (2001 – 2022)
It's the end of an era. After 20 years of producing iPods, Apple has announced it will discontinue the $199 iPod Touch after the current inventory sells out. The iPod was Apple's first major success in consumer electronics. Before the iPod, music fans carried portable CD players or low-capacity portable MP3 players. The first generation… READ THE REST
Apple's Director of machine learning dislikes return-to-work policy so much that he quit
Ian Goodfellow was Apple's Director of machine learning for four years. Apple recently announced it was going to start asking its employees to return to work. Goodfellow was happy working from home and thought Apple's policy is old-fashioned and shortsighted, so he just resigned. Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying… READ THE REST
Listen to the deeply cheesy "Apple Boogie" music cassette released by the computer company in 1987
In 1987, Apple Computer released the "Apple Boogie," a cheesy cassette collection of marketing tunes and parodies apparently given away free at an internal sales meeting. The standout track is "Blue Busters," a "Ghostbusters" parody targeting Apple's big competitor at the time, IBM. Related, a "Blue Busters" music video used to hype up the audience… READ THE REST
