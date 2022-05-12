This is the first time I've seen this clip of Paul McCartney in the recording studio playing "Blackbird" in 1968. I wonder if he still has those fantastic shoes that he used to tap out the rhythm.
Watch this clip of Paul McCartney recording Blackbird in 1968
