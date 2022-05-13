Airforce C-130 crew punished for using airplane to pickup crew member's classic BMW motorcycle

The crew of the Airforce C-130 that was flown to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusettes to pick up a motorcycle has been disciplined for their unauthorized use of military hardware. The exciting part, to me, is they were picking up an early 1970s BMW R75/5, a very slow, fun, but not terribly valuable motorcycle.

Task and Purpose:

When wing leadership found out about the motorcycle incident, they grounded the crew at Mather and sent another crew to pick up the aircraft and crew on March 28. All five of the crew members "were downgraded on crew qualifications and administrative actions have been served," the 403rd Wing stated. The wing's chief of public affairs, Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo, said Air Force policy is to not release specifics on nonjudicial punishment. The motorcycle remains in California.

"This personal stop was an abuse of government assets," said Col. Stuart M. Rubio, commander of the 403rd Wing, in a statement. "We hold our reservists to the highest standards of conduct and these actions are not tolerated."