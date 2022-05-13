Complete collection of George Carlin's Thomas the Tank Engine, spiced up with his comedy

Rob Beschizza

George Carlin performed the voiceovers on the U.S. release of Thomas and Friends, proving himself an able childrens' storyteller. A YouTuber named JAW2 cleverly and seamlessly interposed some of Carlin's spicier comedy to create a truly surreal and striking alt-Thomas (previously at Boing Boing). Today I learn there are now seven (!) of these magical works and that they have been compiled into a single 45-minute epic for our viewing pleasure.