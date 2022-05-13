George Carlin performed the voiceovers on the U.S. release of Thomas and Friends, proving himself an able childrens' storyteller. A YouTuber named JAW2 cleverly and seamlessly interposed some of Carlin's spicier comedy to create a truly surreal and striking alt-Thomas (previously at Boing Boing). Today I learn there are now seven (!) of these magical works and that they have been compiled into a single 45-minute epic for our viewing pleasure.
Complete collection of George Carlin's Thomas the Tank Engine, spiced up with his comedy
