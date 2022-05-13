Here is a roundup of classic Jen Psaki moments with Peter Doocy

Carla Sinclair

What better way to commemorate Jen Psaki's last official day (today!) as White House Press Secretary than to revisit her finer moments adroitly deflecting Fox reporter Peter Doocy's disingenuous questions — whether that was with quick-witted teaching moments, calling out "gotcha" questions, or dropping a tried-and-true Psaki-bomb. Here is a round-up for a last hurrah: