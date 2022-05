If you've got movie night slotted for this weekend, Lifehacker recommends five cult classics (see first video below), which include Tip Toes, Wet Hot American Summer, Krisha, Blue Ruin and, the The House of the Devil. I haven't seen any of the them — yet — but, after checking out their trailers on YouTube and Rotten Tomatoes, The House of the Devil (see trailer at bottom) is my Friday the 13th pick. I'll let you know if it's any good!