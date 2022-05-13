Raymond Lee to star in Quantum Leap reboot

Even though I'm over the media's obsession with the 80s and early 90s, a few properties from the era deserve a second look, and Quantum Leap is one of them. With one of the most evergreen premises on television, it's a shock that Quantum Leap took this long to get a reboot. While no one can replace Scott Bakula, NBC is taking the revival in an interesting direction by casting Korean actor Raymond Lee as the series lead.

The decision to have an Asian male star serve as the protagonist of a major network television show shouldn't be overlooked. Too often, Asian men are presented with reductive stereotypes—hopefully, the new Quantum Leap will abstain.