The Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV has a fever and the only prescription is more cowbell

The legendary Christopher Walken is set to play the Emperor in Dennis Villeneuve's continuing rehash of Dune. I am having a hard time picturing what that'll be like, but hey fine Chalamet's Frodo needs someone with emotions to play off.
Denis Villeneuve is adding another high-profile talent to an already-loaded cast as sources tell Deadline Christopher Walken is set to play the Emperor in Warner Bros. and Legendary's Dune: Part Two. Walken joins the all-star ensemble that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, who are expected to reprise their roles, as well Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, who were also recently announced. Villeneuve is back to write, direct and produce.