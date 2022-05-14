I am flabbergasted by the longest gum wrapper chain in the world

I was flabbergasted when I laid eyes on this video of the longest gum wrapper chain in the world. The video, shot in 2020, shows the gum chain after 54 years of progress (and counting!). Gary Dushl, the creator of this gigantic masterpiece, says that the gum wrapper chain is his pride and joy. Adding onto this ever-growing rope is a full-time job. Every day, Dushl creates and adds on a chain of gum wrappers that is equivalent to the height of his wife (5.33 feet per day).
