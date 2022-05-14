This man has a skin condition that makes it possible for him to stick heavy objects to his face

A guy known as Can Head holds a Guinness World Record for his sucky skin condition and the superpower it gives him. His skin literally sucks objects to his body, and they stay there without falling. He says this is because his skin takes in much more oxygen than other people's skin does. All he has to do is place an object such as a soda can, a cell phone, or even a full can of peanuts on his head (or anywhere else on his skin), and the object stays attached to him like a magnet.