Hypnotic horror movie opener

Popkin
Mark Frauenfelder

This retro Hypno Horror Spook Club video from the Something Weird channel will hypnotize you to "enjoy being horrified to the point of sheer panic.  You may feel yourself changing, to a monster, with an urge to drink warm human blood! If this should happen to you, don't make a sound, don't even breathe!" This clip is from the horror film Monsters Crash the Pajama Party. I sprouted a pair of fangs after watching it.