This retro Hypno Horror Spook Club video from the Something Weird channel will hypnotize you to "enjoy being horrified to the point of sheer panic. You may feel yourself changing, to a monster, with an urge to drink warm human blood! If this should happen to you, don't make a sound, don't even breathe!" This clip is from the horror film Monsters Crash the Pajama Party. I sprouted a pair of fangs after watching it.
Hypnotic horror movie opener
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 1960s
- Vintage Weird
Locksmith is the lyricist rap sorely needs
There's a lot you can say about modern rap music- and some of it might be good. Despite how much I enjoy the contemporary Hip hop the kids are listening to(the new Future Album is crazy, folks), there's definitely a deficit in rap rooted in truth or deep lyricism. We just got a new Kendrick… READ THE REST
You can always start the fire with this match striker on hand
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From steamy date nights to warm summer evenings filled with s'mores, a flickering flame can make all kinds of magic happen. But if you're walking around with a dinky set of… READ THE REST
The trailer for Medieval looks intense
Ben Foster is my favorite underappreciated actor in Hollywood. There are almost too many supremely talented actors that haven't gotten the attention or acclaim they deserve, and Ben Foster sits at the top of my personal list. Foster first caught my eye in the 3:10 to Yuma remake, where he played a demented and lawless marksman in… READ THE REST
Fully submerge yourself in your tunes with these waterproof headphones
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're a professional swimmer or simply enjoy swimming as a leisurely pursuit, the peaceful sound of waves can only keep you going for so long. But imagine how exciting your deep drives might be… READ THE REST
Protect yourself from burns and streamline your smoking experience with the SoloPipe
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We all have our vices, and if smoking is yours, you probably already know the risks. So if you're firm on getting a quick puff now and then, you might as… READ THE REST
Upgrade your gaming battlestation with 14 deals on peripherals, furniture, and more
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The days might be getting longer and the Sun might feel brighter, but that doesn't mean you have to turn away from the cool light of your screen or the comforting atmosphere… READ THE REST