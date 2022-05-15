The trailer for Medieval looks intense

Ben Foster is my favorite underappreciated actor in Hollywood. There are almost too many supremely talented actors that haven't gotten the attention or acclaim they deserve, and Ben Foster sits at the top of my personal list. Foster first caught my eye in the 3:10 to Yuma remake, where he played a demented and lawless marksman in the old West. It takes a lot of work to overshadow Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, but Foster did just that. From that point on, I've followed his career closely.

In the trailer linked above, Foster stars in an upcoming Medieval epic aptly titled – Medieval. Talk about cutting straight to the chase, huh? The film looks like another solid entry into the "ancient sword" genre that has recently seen a revival with films like The Northman and The Green Knight. However, in addition to Foster, Medieval has another trick up its sleeve: this one has Michael Caine.