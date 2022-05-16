After Pearl Jam's drummer gets Covid, an 18-year-old steps on stage to fill in

When 18-year-old drummer Kai Neukermans of Mill Valley, California heard that Pearl Jam's drummer Matt Cameron had Covid, he offered to play with the band at the Oakland Arena on Friday night. The band's manager asked for an audition tape, which Kai recorded and sent. The next day while Kai was at school, he received a text message letting him know he got the gig.

From People:

Neukermans' friends and family reportedly encouraged the young drummer to offer himself up as a replacement for Cameron after the veteran musician tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giving his best shot to secure the spot, Neukermans sent a text to Vedder's daughter Olivia Vedder, whom he met at Ohana Fest in 2018. Olivia responded and told Neukermans she would ask her dad about his proposal.

The next day while at school, he received a response from the band, who requested him to submit a video of himself drumming. Within an hour of submitting the clip, he was contacted by a manager who then asked him to show up at the stadium for rehearsal.