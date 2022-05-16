Cop charged after allegedly masturbating in front of family during domestic violence call

Matthew Dominguez, 32, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure after allegedly masturbating while responding to an emergency call. A local family called police after a man came to their home in violation of a restraining order; Dominguez, upon arrival, reportedly "took an exclusive interest" in the family's 23-year-old daughter and ultimately exposed himself before her and her parents.

Later, the daughter went into the kitchen to get her mother a glass of water. Dominguez allegedly followed her into the kitchen. As he turned around to face Ms. S, she "saw Officer Dominguez's penis outside of his pants fully exposed," the statement read. The mother and daughter then went to find Mr. A, the father, and they called an uncle who was near the scene. When Mr. A returned into the kitchen, he "saw Officer Dominguez facing out of the kitchen with his erect penis in his left hand and his right hand on the counter." Mr. A left the house; a few minutes minutes later, Dominguez allegedly left and went back to work.

I wonder what the "qualified immunity" chances are for such extreme behavior. Anyone know if "whacking off in front of the victims" has been found unconstitutional already?