Grads explode into cheers when told Snapchat's Evan Spiegel will pay off all student debts (video)

During the in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday for Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, graduates received an amazing gift: no more student loan debt.

When Otis President Charles Hirschhorn told the graduating class of about 285 students that Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and his wife, KORA Organics CEO Miranda Kerr — who were sitting behind him — will pay off every student loan for the class of 2022, the room exploded in cheers and a few tears (video below).

The donation will amount to more than $10 million, according to Forbes.

Otis College of Art and Design grads learn during commencement that Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and his wife, Miranda Kerr, are paying off their student loan debt. pic.twitter.com/pBxqxBWfjV — The Recount (@therecount) May 16, 2022

