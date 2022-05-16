I've been using a Wen variable speed rotary tool since early 2017. It works as well as a Dremel tool costing several times as much, and the accessories are interchangeable. Right now, Amazon is selling it at a lower-than-usual price.
Rotary tool for a fraction of the price of a Dremel
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
This little desk is great for working in bed or on a couch
I bought a small desk so I could work in bed and on the couch. It came pre-assembled and is sturdy. I can adjust the height and angle, and it has rubber stops along the bottom edge to keep my computer from sliding off. It's much more comfortable than resting my laptop on my thighs.… READ THE REST
Tiny bright flashlight
This inexpensive LED flashlight is so tiny you have to see it to believe it. But it's much brighter than my smartphone flashlight so I keep it with me in my pocket. It uses button cell batteries (included). READ THE REST
Good deal on a first aid kit
I bought this low price first aid kit a couple of years ago when it was on sale, and it's on sale again. It's got bandages, alcohol wipes, aspirin, ibuprofen, acetaminophen, hydrocortisone, neomycin, an instant cold pack, scissors, tweezers, and a few other items. For the price it's a good deal. READ THE REST
With a deal on a vaccum like this, spring cleaning can continue right into summer
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From your roommate that doesn't know how to use a plate to your dog that manages to track every inch of dirt from the backyard every time it comes back in… READ THE REST
Pour Over Gooseneck Coffee Kettle will give you a pep in your morning step
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We simply cannot function without the roasted nectar of the gods passing our lips first thing in the morning. If you're a pour-over type sipper, you know the true importance of… READ THE REST
You can always start the fire with this match striker on hand
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From steamy date nights to warm summer evenings filled with s'mores, a flickering flame can make all kinds of magic happen. But if you're walking around with a dinky set of… READ THE REST