Thousands of birds dropping from the sky in Indian city

Veterinarians in an animal hospital in Ahmedabad, India say that every day in recent weeks, animal rescuers are bringing in dozens of birds that have dropped from the sky from dehydration and exhaustion. A brutal heatwave in the country's western Gujarat state has left little water for animals—human and otherwise. From Al Jazeera:

Doctors in an animal hospital managed by the non-profit Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Ahmedabad said they have treated thousands of birds in the last few weeks[…]

Animal doctors at the trust-run hospital were seen feeding birds multi-vitamin tablets and injecting water into their mouths using syringes on Wednesday.