David Tennant and Catherine Tate are coming back to Doctor Who

He didn't want to go, and, thanks to the fan's love for the Tenth Doctor, he'll never have to. On November 23, 2023, Doctor Who will celebrate its 60th anniversary, and fan-favorite Doctor David Tennant will appear in the special. In addition to Tennant's return, Cathrine Tate and Bernard Cribbins will return as the Tenth Doctor's best companions—I said what I said—Donna Noble and Wilfred Mott, respectively.

The Doctor and Donna parted ways when the Time Lord had to wipe her memory in order to save her life. He left her family with a warning that if she had a memory of the past, she would die, because the powers that she possessed threatened to overwhelm her brain.

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who's returning showrunner, said: "They're back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna. What on earth is happening?

"Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."