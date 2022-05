A photo of a delivery robot "ambling" around in the woods of Northamptonshire, England, seemingly lost, proved such a viral hit the BBC wrote an article about it.

On my bike ride this morning, saw a delivery robot lost in the woods pic.twitter.com/ygiH4Gyrl3 — Matthew McCormack (@historymatt) May 15, 2022

People on Twitter shared their theories for how the robot came to be in the woods. "It has gained sentience and is using it to go on a mental health walk," one user said.

The robots are made by Starship and are rolling in some UK towns and US college campuses.