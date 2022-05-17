Lyft driver kicks racist white woman out of car. She can't believe a white man would do that (video)

A white woman and gentleman sidekick were none too happy when their Lyft driver kicked her out of the car and canceled their ride (see video below). They couldn't understand why the white driver, James Bode, would not tolerate their racist remarks.

"You're like a white guy," she said, relieved as she slid into the back seat in front of a restaurant in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania.

"What's that?" Bode asked.

"You're like a normal guy, like you speak English," she said.

"Nah, you can get out of the car," he told her. "I'm going to cancel the ride. That's inappropriate."

"What? … Are you serious?" The woman looked utterly baffled, like she just couldn't compute what was happening. Enraged that the driver was not a racist, the fellow she was with called him a "fucking asshole" and threatened to "punch you in the fucking face."

Bode calmly told them they are "racist fucks," then, as he wrote in his Facebook post, later called the cops for the assault threat, but wasn't sure if anything would be done about that. Here's Bode's dashcam video: