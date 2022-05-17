Marjorie Taylor Greene explains how to finish college and get "that guy" to love you: Have a baby (video)

In Marjorie Taylor Greene's ludicrous world of space laser fires and school massacre hoaxes, having a baby will get your boyfriend to love you. Having a baby will help you finish college. And having a baby will help you get a job. This was the Gilead-approved sermon Greene fed her red-capped disciples today.

"If you accidentally get pregnant … that abortion you're considering having is not going to solve your problems. It's not going to make that boyfriend of yours or that guy love you … It's not going to help you pursue a career … It's not going to help you finish college," the Georgia Qongresswoman preached.

And her solution to solving all of these life challenges? "When you have a baby."