Perhaps the most FOX News interview on Critical Race Theory ever

The interviewer and interviewee are nearly incomprehensible, but this mother purportedly suing a school district over CRT alternately looks like a deer in headlights, and a murderous jackal about to eat your not yet a corpse. These folks jabber at one another and fling buzzwords around, but nothing seems to get said except her son doesn't like doing chores.

"Critical um program"

This mother appears upset that her 8th-grade child is learning about the world and can understand some of what is happening around him. This seems like he is getting an education, so hey let us stop that quick.

this lady is suing the school district bc her son wont do his chores bc of critical race theory pic.twitter.com/2frsVAiehZ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) May 16, 2022

Image: screen grab