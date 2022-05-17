Take a first look at Pixar's new film Elemental

After 1995's Toy Story, Pixar grew in critical acclaim and fan support until it became animation's gold standard. Lest we forget, Pixar is the only studio that gets the Fantastic Four right.

Following its 22 rules for storytelling, Pixar crafted its films around deep metaphors enhanced by their premises. Films like Inside Out and Soul transform an otherwise unassuming idea and elevates the premise into high art. And from the looks of it, their new movie, Elemental, is on track to continue the trend.