The "Thrift Store Art" account on Instagram has thousands of hilarious second-hand finds on display. Whether you're a poodle lover or a fan of Viagra-themed clocks, this Instagram account won't let you down. This plush toy with a tinfoil face is one of my personal favorites. I'm not quite sure if I even want to know the story behind its creation. If they decide to open a museum for this collection one day, I'll be the first one in line.