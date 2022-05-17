This is the world's most inconvenient convenience store

The world's most inconvenient convenience store hangs from the side of a cliff 120 meters up. Its customers are rock climbers seeking drinks and snacks while scaling the wall at Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan province. From Yahoo! News:

Only one worker is stationed inside the boxy space at any given time — and part of their job is to replenish the store's supplies every morning before dawn.

"Every new employee is quite scared of doing this at first, but you get used to it very quickly," the worker said. "The only issue is having to use the toilet. It's exhausting to have to climb back down and up again to use the toilet, so we try not to drink too much water."