Happy Birthday, Tina Fey

Tina Fey helped pave the way for a new era of female comedians, and her talents as a comedic actor, extensive though they may be, are trumped by her prowess as a comedic writer. Her hit film Mean Girls didn't compromise on feminine themes and perspectives and became a massive success with a wider audience.

Even though the women leading the charge in comedy today would've probably found their way to the limelight without her influence, Tina Fey definitely helped make comedy more hospitable for femininity. So for that, I want to wish the great Tina Fey a happy birthday. Thanks for all of the laughs.