High schoolers scream in agony after volunteering to be pepper sprayed for extra credit

Barberton High School's criminal science instructor in Ohio told his students they'd get extra credit if they agreed to line up against the wall and get pepper-sprayed. In the video, you can see the instructor saying "Stop resisting, please comply," as he blasts the kids in the eyes. Seconds after the spray hits them, the kids writhe, cry, and scream in pain.

From Today.com:

The students begin screaming in agony and jumping up and down as soon as the pepper spray takes effect.

Students signed up for the experiment to receive extra credit and were required to submit a waver signed by a parent.

"Each student will have the option to be swabbed or receive a quick 'burst' to the facial area with this chemical agent," according to the instructor's waiver form, which describes the spray will cause "irritation and a burning sensation to eyes and nasal area" for up to an hour.