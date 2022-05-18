Temple thieves return artifacts after suffering from "scary dreams"

In India, a band of thieves snatched sixteen statues from a Hindu temple honoring Lord Balaji (a form of Vishnu) in Uttar Pradesh, India. A few days ago though, they quietly dropped off almost all the statues outside the home of the temple's head priest. From The Guardian:

"They also left behind a confession letter which said they were returning the idols because they were having scary dreams," [police investigator Rajiv] Singh said. The note begged for forgiveness[…]

In their Hindi-language confession letter, they said: "We have not been able to sleep, eat and live peacefully. We are fed up with the scary dreams and are returning your valuables."