Tucker Carlson exhibits signs of profound memory loss, can't remember his own replacement theory propaganda

Our hearts go out to Fox News's Tucker Carlson, who appears to be losing his memory. The clips in this video, which were taken just a year apart, starkly reveal Mr. Carlon's tragic cognitive decline.

Here's the transcript of the two clips:

May 2022 "You've heard a lot about the 'great replacement theory' recently. It's everywhere in the last few days and we're still not sure exactly what it is." April 2021 I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term 'replacement,' if you suggest the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots with new people, with more obedient voters from the third world. But they become hysterical because that's what's happening, actually. Let's just say it. That's true.

I'm not a neurologist, but I would venture to guess that Carlson is suffering from the same condition Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ron DeSantis have, namely, a form of dementia brought on by years of sniffing Trump's ass. It's called Fascist Forgetfulness Syndrome and it is spreading like wildfire among the Republican Party. In any case, it's obvious that Carlson is not well and we hope he gets the help he needs.