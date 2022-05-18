Woman rescues tiny kitten but… it wasn't that

A kind woman in Rocklin, California spotted what appeared to be an abandoned or orphan kitten in need. So she brought the cute creature home. However, a family member noticed that the "kitten" was not a kitten but rather a kit—a a baby fox.

"A concerned family member called us after seeing the scared little guy and Animal Control responded to transport the critter to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue," according to police in a statement on Facebook.

That may be what the police said, but the real question is… what did the fox say?