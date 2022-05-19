Beatboxer spits out incredible deep house groove

David Pescovitz
image: Simakova Mariia/Shutterstock

Beatbox maestro Tom Thum has dazzled us with his vocal percussion and faux-synth scatting for years. (Check out this incredible vocal scratching demo from 2015 and a trip hop piece from earlier this year!) In this fresh clip below, Thum spits some deep house with just his mouth and a digital looper:

@tomthummer

#duetmechallenge #musicproducer #looping #ableton

♬ original sound – Tom Thum