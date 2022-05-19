In this footage, a cat is alarmed but unhurt when an enticingly low-profile human turns out to not be the bearer of treats.
Human doesn't have kitty treats
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cats
- mistakes
- treats
DeSantis press secretary fooled by funny fake screenshot of Washington Post "Homophobic Dog" story
Chuck posted a photoshopped screenshot of a nonexistent Washington Post story about a "homophobic dog," adeptly blending a current meme with the sort of story that really winds up right wingers. Though it's obviously a joke to anyone paying attention to media, Christina Pushaw, press secretary of Florida governor Ron DeSantis and an avowed enemy… READ THE REST
Tennessee couple wake to find strange dog asleep with them in bed
A couple in Polk County, Tennessee, woke up one morning to find themselves sharing their bed with a strange, sleeping dog. The dog was friendly and, upon being posted to Facebook, reunited with its owner. CBS News: Johnson found out Nala traveled almost two miles and the adventure eventually ended when the dog wanted some… READ THE REST
Partner of fired police chief made "false claim of child abuse" against councilwoman who criticized chief
Vanessa Wilson was fired as police chief of Aurora, Colorado, and Aurora councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky was among Wilson's harshest critics. Wilson's partner, Robin Niceta, allegedly called in a false report of child abuse aginst Jurinsky in retaliation—an allegation that turned Jurinsky's life upside-down for weeks. The phone records also show that Niceta texted someone at… READ THE REST
Enjoy a pet without the mess with this robotic canine!
The world is full of reasons to love dogs. How could you not? They are cute, kind, thoughtful, and always trying to make friends. The world is also full of reasons to love technology. But is there a way to bring these two together? Is the world ready for robotic dogs? The answer is yes! Petoi just… READ THE REST
This Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle with Rosetta Stone is the perfect way to learn a new skill
If there was ever a time to refresh what's going on in that noggin, it's now that you're finally digging into new technology instead of the old hat ways you're used to. You've finally got a good hold on life, and now it's time to elevate your value. This Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle is perfect for… READ THE REST
Get a taste of van life with this unique living space for your car
Everyone's been seduced by the idea of camping at one point or another, right? Spotting the stars at night, falling asleep to the sounds of the woods, waking up to a sunrise … There's just something magical about sleeping in the great outdoors. But, of course, reality is often disappointing. Tents, in particular, can be tiny… READ THE REST