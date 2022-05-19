No Country for Old Men came out on this day in 2007

Every once in a while, a movie will come along and hit the zeitgeist perfectly. Through a deft combination of memorable scenes, iconic characters, or unbelievable plot twists, certain films become instant classics the second you watch them. You don't even have to consult a movie critic; you just know 'em when you see 'em. There are a host of films that I remember watching in theaters that have since become celebrated entries into the annals of cinema, but No Country for Old Men is one of my favorites.

On this day in 2007, a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed high school senior version of myself saw No Country for Old Men on opening day. As one of the first rated R movies I didn't need adult supervision to watch; the film will always hold a special place in my heart. No Country for Old Men also holds the distinction of being my first Cohen Brothers flick and simultaneously served as my introduction to Javier Bardem and—Thanos himself—Josh Brolin.