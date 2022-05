Using masked orgy scenes from Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut, the Late Show put together this heartfelt "Bye Bye Maddie!" ditty on behalf of the GOP as a good riddance to ousted Trump-pick Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R–NC).

Bye bye Maddie

You tried to take our coke away

Good riddance Maddie

Our flesh pit's here to stay …

Here is the 45-second mini musical in full: