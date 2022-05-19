US Soccer adopts equal pay

The US Soccer Foundation has agreed to equal pay between the US Men's and Women's teams, ending a long dispute and signaling to FIFA that the times are changing. It has been a long time since I was even aware the US had a men's soccer team, but the women have been stellar and it is time they are treated fairly.
As part of the agreement, US Soccer will share a portion of its "broadcast, partner and sponsorship revenue with a 50/50 split of that share divided equally between USWNT and USMNT."
"They said equal pay for men and women was not possible, but that did not stop us and we went ahead and achieved it," said Walker Zimmerman, member of the USNSTPA leadership group.
"We hope this will awaken others to the need for this type of change, and will inspire FIFA and others around the world to move in the same direction," added Zimmerman.
The deal also encompasses other areas such child care, parental leave, short-term disability, mental health impairment, travel and equal quality of venues and field playing surfaces.