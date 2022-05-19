Virginia book-ban enthusiast sues Barnes and Noble for showing books to minors

Virginia seems to be a book-banning hotbed these days. Apparently just seeing books can make children change their sexual orientation, and some guys in Virginia are hellbent to stop it. Now they are suing Barnes and Noble for having books on their shelves.

Bookriot:

Virginia Beach attorney and State Delegate Tim Anderson, posted on Facebook that he and his client Tommy Altman–a right-wing republican running for Congress in the district housing Virginia Beach–saw the Virginia Beach Circuit Court find "probable cause that the books Gender Queer and A Court of Mist and Fury are obscene to unrestricted viewing by minors."

Altman has now directed Anderson to pursue litigation against Barnes & Noble for making the material available to minors.

"My client, Tommy Altman, has now directed my office to seek a restraining order against Barnes and Noble and Virginia Beach Schools to enjoin them from selling or loaning these books to minors without parent consent," reads Anderson's post. No longer is this about the rights of students to access books. It's now about the rights of private businesses to sell books. Anderson suggests this is a new avenue for parents to fight.

"We are in a major fight. Suits like this can be filed all over Virginia. There are dozens of books. Hundreds of schools," he said.