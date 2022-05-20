At first, I thought this cute baby moose was psyching itself up to charge that road sign. But now I think it was just practicing the wind-up and using the road sign just as a place to focus its gaze. You can't see the sign but I like to imagine it's similar to this:
Cute baby moose practices charging at a road sign
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- animals
- moose
In search of a human-sized salamander in California's Trinity Alps
"Most people focus on Bigfoot, the 'rockstar' as I call him, but something like a giant salamander… there's a lot of probability there." Could there actually be a giant salamander, as big (or bigger!) than a human, that lives in Northern California's Trinity Alps? A group of intrepid investigators went into the wilderness to find… READ THE REST
Woman rescues tiny kitten but… it wasn't that
A kind woman in Rocklin, California spotted what appeared to be an abandoned or orphan kitten in need. So she brought the cute creature home. However, a family member noticed that the "kitten" was not a kitten but rather a kit—a a baby fox. "A concerned family member called us after seeing the scared little… READ THE REST
The tragic lives of silkworms in captivity
The raw materials behind our silk sheets, ties, and other garments are produced by silkworms—the caterpillars of fuzzy white moths. In less than a week, a silkworm can crank out a single silk strand almost a mile long. From Deep Look: For most silkworms in captivity, this is where their journey ends. To preserve the… READ THE REST
Get a lifetime of top-tier VPN protection for just $16
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's no secret that online hackers exist and are constantly lurking around for sensitive information at any opportunity they can. With every piece of your personal information and essential memories being stored online,… READ THE REST
Ditch the extra cup of coffee. This gadget can really boost your productivity
Whether gaming in your spare time or burying yourself in spreadsheets at your 9-to-5, efficiency matters. And while you may have the latest and greatest laptop or smartphone to work on, its small screen can totally kill your enjoyment, especially when you're hopping over to different apps or watching your favorite streaming content. If you're looking for a way… READ THE REST
Enjoy a pet without the mess with this robotic canine!
The world is full of reasons to love dogs. How could you not? They are cute, kind, thoughtful, and always trying to make friends. The world is also full of reasons to love technology. But is there a way to bring these two together? Is the world ready for robotic dogs? The answer is yes! Petoi just… READ THE REST