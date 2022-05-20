I use J. Kenji López-Alt's recipe for roasted potatoes a lot. He's got a new video about how to use a wok for deep frying, specifically his mother's Japanese croquettes. It has ground beef, potatoes, and whatever leftover vegetables you have on hand. He's also got a new book about cooking with a wok.
How to use a wok for deep frying
