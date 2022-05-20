Secret Service agents sent home after drunken assault in South Korea

The United States Secret Service is a federal law enforcement agency tasked with hiring prostitutes, drunkenly colliding into White House barriers, being fooled by con artists, and enticing minors to engage in sexual activity.

There was a report today that the Secret Service maintained its status as a sleazy embarrassment to the country and the rest of the world when two of its agents were sent home after they went to several bars in Seoul, South Korea, got blind drunk, and then got into a fight with a taxi driver, local police, hotel security staff, and two other individuals.

From ABC News:

The personnel were assigned to help prepare for the presidential visit when they went out for dinner and then stopped at several bars, the sources told ABC News. As the evening progressed, the two Secret Service staffers became apparently intoxicated and the agent wound up in a heated argument with a cab driver, according to the sources. … "The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations," agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to ABC News. "The individuals will be immediately returned back to their post of duty and placed on administrative leave. There was no impact to the upcoming trip. We have very strict protocols and policies for all employees and we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards. Given this is an active administrative personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

Policy violations? Heck, these guys should receive the Secretary's Exceptional Service Gold Medal Award for going above and beyond the call of duty in upholding the agency's reputation as a bunch of drunken, disorderly, sex-crazed idiots.