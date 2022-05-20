Watch: Driver in fit of road rage keeps going with bike stuck under car

A driver in Paris picked a fight with a delivery cyclist over the rules of the road. But, apparently in a hurry, decided to end the altercation by simply driving over the person's bike and dragging its crushed remains as they continued on with their day.

The person who shot the video below tweeted this (translated) message to the delivery company: "One of your delivery men was attacked in the republic!! The car left with the bike under its wheels after hitting the delivery man who was on it."

Fortunately, according to Yahoo!, the cyclist was unharmed.

@Deliveroo_FR un de vos livreur s'est fait agressé à république !! La voiture est partie avec le vélo sous ses roues après avoir renversé le livreur qui était dessus pic.twitter.com/bzqyYY4KxX — 𝑬𝒗𝒂 🌷🐢 (@evarobase) May 15, 2022

Thumbnail image – Jacob_09 / shutterstock.com: