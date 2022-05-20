Probably best avoided. And don't bring up Jonah either as he was actually swallowed not by a whale but a big fish. (Hebrew: dag gadol / דג גדול) which, of course, is wayyyyy more likely.
What really happens if you are swallowed by a whale?
Police seize 8 kilograms of whale poop worth more than $1 million
In Tamil Nadu, India, authorities seized 8 kilograms of ambergris (commonly known as sperm whale "feces" or whale "vomit") in a sting operation resulting in two arrests. Ambergris is a waxy substance produced in the bile ducts of sperm whales. It's been used in perfume (and served as a delicacy) for centuries although in some… READ THE REST
Watch: dead whale explodes (without human help)
In this footage, a dead whale explodes. Unlike more famous footage of a dead whale exploding, it wasn't the result of hare-brained humans and TNT, but of internal gases. Recorded by baffled and alarmed fisherman off the California coast, the eruption of blood and gore doesn't come with smellovision, but you can doubtless recreate the… READ THE REST
Meet Phiomicetus anubis, doglike whale that ran and swam near Egypt 43m years ago
In A new protocetid whale offers clues to biogeography and feeding ecology in early cetacean evolution, we learn of a species of whale that lived near Egypt 43m years ago and why it earned the name Phiomicetus anubis. The new species differs from other protocetids in having large, elongated temporal fossae, anteriorly placed pterygoids, elongated… READ THE REST
