Fax anything to this website and it will be put on display

Popkin
Pavel_Bogdanov/Shutterstock.com

Fax Toy is an online museum of random things that strangers have faxed in. Simply Fax something in toll-free to 1-855-330-1239 or 1-213-294-2943. Over 360,000 faxes have been displayed since 2005. I like this Fabulous Furry Freak bothers image that someone faxed in. Here are the best-rated faxes and the most-rated faxes. If you decide to fax something to the site, link to it in the comments!