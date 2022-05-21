This Gainomax Protein Drink commercial was clearly inspired by the horror film The Ring, but with a twist. The girl in the commercial is hiding something underneath her long hair. When she looks up, she is actually a chimpanzee. I would have been on board if this was a plot twist to the actual film, too.
Protein drink commercial inspired by "The Ring" movie
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- tv commercials
Unsettling Kinder Egg commercial
This Creepy Kinder Egg commercial reveals a character that resembles an uncanny version of Humpty Dumpty. He is egg-shaped but has a flesh body instead of an eggshell. He also speaks gibberish and seems to love Kinder Eggs chocolate just as much as I do. Next time I eat one of these hollow chocolate eggs… READ THE REST
Vanilla Ice's new refrigerator commercial is not a parody
This is not someone parodying Vanilla Ice, although Vanilla Ice may be parodying himself. Either way, word to your mother. From Samsung UK: Reduce Your Ice, Ice Baby! 90s rap superstar Vanilla Ice has teamed up with Samsung to re-release his hit single 'Ice, Ice Baby' delivering a powerful message "with a sustainable edge". The… READ THE REST
How come no one told me about this Playskool Gilligan's Floating Island playset?
I would have been the perfect customer for this Gilligan's Floating Island playset frm 1970, but I didn't know about it until now. It's too late for me to buy it and I wouldn't want it now anyway. But it's fun to imagine how much I would have liked this as a kid. From the… READ THE REST
This 13-in-1 media hub brings your favorite content to the big screen
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We're sure our parents had a wild time back in the day without modern media, and to some degree, we wish we could be a little less plugged in. But then we… READ THE REST
Uncover your cat's genetic mysteries with this affordable, at-home test
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Cats are such mysterious and complex creatures, aren't they? Dogs feel easy to crack as pets. But with cats, it can be unclear what is going on underneath those big, glassy eyes. We… READ THE REST
Get a lifetime of top-tier VPN protection for just $16
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's no secret that online hackers exist and are constantly lurking around for sensitive information at any opportunity they can. With every piece of your personal information and essential memories being stored online,… READ THE REST