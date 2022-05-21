Protein drink commercial inspired by "The Ring" movie

Popkin
Joeprachatree/Shutterstock.com

This Gainomax Protein Drink commercial was clearly inspired by the horror film The Ring, but with a twist. The girl in the commercial is hiding something underneath her long hair. When she looks up, she is actually a chimpanzee. I would have been on board if this was a plot twist to the actual film, too.