"Box" is a hypnotic 1982 short film by Takashi Ito

[Strobe warning] "Box" is a 1982 short film by Takashi Ito. The sound design is by Yosuke Inagaki. The film shows a rotating box with frame-by-frame landscape photographs on each face of the cube. The box looks as if it's revolving 360 degrees, but it only revolves 90 degrees. Ito explains that he was "aiming at disturbing our awareness of space in the movement from the three-dimensional to a plane and back again." I found this film to become increasingly hypnotic as it went on. It totally plays with my eyes.
